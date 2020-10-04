Short Interest in Peugeot SA (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) Increases By 13.1%

Peugeot SA (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,817,100 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 1,607,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,028.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PEUGF opened at $18.04 on Friday. Peugeot has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36.
About Peugeot
