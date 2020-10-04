Short Interest in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Grows By 14.1%

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.18. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,120.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

