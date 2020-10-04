Short Interest in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Declines By 13.7%

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $276,421.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 607,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,659,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $255,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,961. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 116.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,783,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after buying an additional 960,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after buying an additional 56,821 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 846,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 767,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 101,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 610,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 47,794 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATSG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $25.50 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.