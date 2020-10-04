Short Interest in AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Declines By 13.7%

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.97. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.97.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 63.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

