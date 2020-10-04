Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Decreases By 12.0%

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,100 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 671,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a market cap of $126.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 1,827.81%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 173,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

