Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Increases By 11.5%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,300 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 247,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 4Front Ventures in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PCLOF stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. 4Front Ventures has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43.

