Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SCVL. BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti cut Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $481.41 million, a PE ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.46 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $51,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $1,179,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,222.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,768 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 576.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after buying an additional 302,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 230.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

