ShipChain (SHIP) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.38 Million

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a total market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $1,057.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $565.27 or 0.05307995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

