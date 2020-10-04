Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) Short Interest Update

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the August 31st total of 132,700 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Sequential Brands Group stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. Sequential Brands Group has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The textile maker reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($3.90). Sequential Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sequential Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

