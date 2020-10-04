Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Sequans Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 61,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,260. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $138.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.18. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

