Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQNS stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $5.79. 61,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.18. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $8.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

