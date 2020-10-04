Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMICY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMICY. HSBC downgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS SMICY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. 54,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,481. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $938.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semiconductor Manufacturing International will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

