SelfSell (SSC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. SelfSell has a market cap of $43,875.33 and approximately $1,243.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SelfSell has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023815 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

