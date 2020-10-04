Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Seattle Genetics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.26.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

SGEN stock opened at $193.08 on Thursday. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.29 and its 200 day moving average is $153.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 6,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.17, for a total transaction of $1,082,831.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $4,984,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,972 shares of company stock valued at $28,422,822 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 753.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.