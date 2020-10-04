Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $459.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. Analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Scholar Rock by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

SRRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

