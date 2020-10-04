Sara Akbar Buys 4,520 Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) insider Sara Akbar acquired 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £5,017.20 ($6,555.86).

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at GBX 111.80 ($1.46) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.68. Petrofac Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 106.15 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 422 ($5.51). The stock has a market cap of $386.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.61.

PFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 124 ($1.62) to GBX 136 ($1.78) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Petrofac to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petrofac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 267.19 ($3.49).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

