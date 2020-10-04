Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) a SEK 130 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 130 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HM.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 155 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 155 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group set a SEK 133 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a SEK 90 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of SEK 153.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 1-year low of SEK 129.22 and a 1-year high of SEK 245.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 144.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of SEK 159.12.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

