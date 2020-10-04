SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SGPYY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of SGPYY opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.00. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $41.69.

About SAGE GRP PLC/GDR

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

