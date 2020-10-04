Ryanair’s (RYAAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of Ryanair to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $81.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.05. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. Analysts expect that Ryanair will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

