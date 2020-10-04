Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, August 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of Ryanair to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Ryanair stock opened at $81.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.05. Ryanair has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 239.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 11.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

