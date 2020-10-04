RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €35.00 ($41.18) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €34.45 ($40.53).

RWE opened at €33.49 ($39.40) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.45. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

