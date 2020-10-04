Russel Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUSMF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Russel Metals from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Russel Metals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Russel Metals in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Russel Metals from $15.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Russel Metals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of RUSMF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.52.

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.