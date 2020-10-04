Rupaya Trading 103.9% Higher Over Last Week (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Rupaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Rupaya has a market cap of $6,702.14 and approximately $12.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rupaya has traded up 103.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,068.28 or 3.29200021 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00024518 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000265 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

Rupaya (CRYPTO:RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,574,905 coins and its circulating supply is 16,132,310 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

