Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actuant from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Actuant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAC opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29. Actuant has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05).

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Actuant during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Actuant by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Actuant by 341.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 102,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Actuant by 13.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

