Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €175.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €163.19 ($191.99).

VOW3 stock opened at €132.00 ($155.29) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €140.67 and a 200-day moving average of €130.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.56. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

