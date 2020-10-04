Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 243,800 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

