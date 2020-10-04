ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One ROOBEE token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $379,262.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.73 or 0.05235790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,002,571,631 tokens. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

