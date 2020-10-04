RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RLJ. Robert W. Baird cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BofA Securities cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.50 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.61.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 617.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 208,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 179,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,261,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

