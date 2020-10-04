RING X PLATFORM Price Tops $0.0590 (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $38,317.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00272970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00087743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.06 or 0.01533011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00167303 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 55,969,847 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

RING X PLATFORM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

