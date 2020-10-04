Rhoda Phillippo Buys 1,000 Shares of APA Group (ASX:APA) Stock

APA Group (ASX:APA) insider Rhoda Phillippo bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.63 ($7.59) per share, with a total value of A$10,625.00 ($7,589.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$11.20 and a 200-day moving average of A$11.01.

APA Group Company Profile

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas-fired power stations, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, and wind farms.

