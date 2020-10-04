Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 105.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.92%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

