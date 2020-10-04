Reviewing World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) & Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) and World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of World Fuel Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of World Fuel Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Adams Resources & Energy has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Fuel Services has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adams Resources & Energy and World Fuel Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adams Resources & Energy $1.81 billion 0.05 $8.21 million N/A N/A World Fuel Services $36.82 billion 0.04 $178.90 million $2.79 7.90

World Fuel Services has higher revenue and earnings than Adams Resources & Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Adams Resources & Energy and World Fuel Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adams Resources & Energy -0.33% 6.23% 3.13% World Fuel Services 0.46% 8.61% 2.88%

Dividends

Adams Resources & Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. World Fuel Services pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. World Fuel Services pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Adams Resources & Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and World Fuel Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adams Resources & Energy and World Fuel Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adams Resources & Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A World Fuel Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

World Fuel Services has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.19%. Given World Fuel Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe World Fuel Services is more favorable than Adams Resources & Energy.

Summary

World Fuel Services beats Adams Resources & Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk. The Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage segment purchases crude oil, and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other customers primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, and Louisiana. This segment owns and operates a fleet of 256 tractor-trailer rigs and maintains approximately 179 pipeline inventory locations or injection stations. The Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk segment transports liquid chemicals and dry bulk on a for hire basis in the continental United States and into Canada and Mexico. It operates truck terminals in Houston, Corpus Christi, Nederland, and Freeport, Texas; Baton Rouge, St. Rose, and Boutte, Louisiana; Mobile, Alabama; and Charlotte, North Carolina. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S. and foreign governments, and intergovernmental organizations. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, and dispatch services, as well as international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits. The company's Land segment offers fuel, heating oil, propane, natural gas, lubricants, and related products and services to petroleum distributors and retail petroleum operators, as well as industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. This segment also offers management services for procuring fuel and price risk management; advisory and fulfillment solutions related to power, natural gas, and other energy products; and card payment solutions, government payment systems for fuel procurement, merchant processing services, toll payment solutions, and commercial payment programs. Its Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S. and foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. Its marine fuel-related services include management services to procure fuel, cost control, quality control, claims management, and card payment and related processing services. This segment also engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

