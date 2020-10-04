Reviewing Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) and DPW (NASDAQ:DPW)

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) and DPW (NYSE:DPW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Neonode and DPW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neonode 0 1 0 0 2.00 DPW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neonode presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential downside of 80.94%. Given Neonode’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Neonode is more favorable than DPW.

Volatility and Risk

Neonode has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DPW has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Neonode shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of DPW shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Neonode shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of DPW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Neonode and DPW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode -122.25% -177.29% -86.49% DPW -112.40% -322.52% -58.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neonode and DPW’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode $6.65 million 12.76 -$5.30 million N/A N/A DPW $26.51 million 0.94 -$32.91 million N/A N/A

Neonode has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DPW.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. It also provides engineering consulting services. In addition, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar PC touch products through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About DPW

DPW Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. It also provides power conversion and distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply (UPS) products; and radio frequency and microwave filters, diplexers, multiplexers, detectors, switch filters, integrated assemblies, and detector logarithmic video amplifiers, as well as provides commercial loans and operates MonthlyInterest.com, an online fintech portal. In addition, the company distributes value added power supply solutions, UPS systems, fans, filters, line cords, and other power-related components; and manufactures specialized electronic systems for the military market. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

