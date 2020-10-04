Reviewing Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) and Jardine Strategic (NASDAQ:JSHLY)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) and Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Jardine Strategic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jardine Strategic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock presently has a consensus target price of $14.35, suggesting a potential upside of 52.66%. Given Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is more favorable than Jardine Strategic.

Profitability

This table compares Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Jardine Strategic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 9.29% 22.78% 7.21% Jardine Strategic N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Jardine Strategic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Lakes Dredge & Dock $711.52 million 0.86 $49.34 million $0.86 10.93 Jardine Strategic $40.92 billion 0.54 $2.18 billion N/A N/A

Jardine Strategic has higher revenue and earnings than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Jardine Strategic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jardine Strategic has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock beats Jardine Strategic on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures. It also engages in channel deepening and port infrastructure development; coastal protection projects; re-dredging previously deepened waterways and harbors; and lake and river dredging, inland levee and construction dredging, environmental restoration and habitat improvement, and other marine construction projects. The company serves federal, state, and local governments; foreign governments; and domestic and foreign private concerns, such as utilities, oil, and other energy companies. It operates a fleet of 23 dredges, 16 material transportation barges, 1 drillboat, and various other support vessels. The company was formerly known as Lydon & Drews Partnership and changed its name to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation in 1905. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Jardine Strategic Company Profile

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company invests in, develops, leases, and manages commercial and residential properties. In addition, it operates supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, health and beauty stores, home furnishings stores, and restaurants; and 33 hotels and seven residences in 23 countries and territories. Further, the company is involved in motor trading, dairy, construction and energy, information technology, cement production, and infrastructure and logistics businesses. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited.

