Reviewing EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) & Alliant Energy (OTCMKTS:LNT)

EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) and Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EuroSite Power and Alliant Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroSite Power $4.47 million 1.12 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Alliant Energy $3.65 billion 3.63 $567.40 million $2.31 22.98

Alliant Energy has higher revenue and earnings than EuroSite Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Alliant Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

EuroSite Power has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EuroSite Power and Alliant Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroSite Power -12.77% -4.59% -3.92% Alliant Energy 18.37% 12.30% 3.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EuroSite Power and Alliant Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroSite Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Alliant Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Alliant Energy has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.48%. Given Alliant Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alliant Energy is more favorable than EuroSite Power.

Summary

Alliant Energy beats EuroSite Power on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2019, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 225,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 480,000 retail customers and natural gas to 195,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; customized supply chain solutions; freight and logistics brokering services; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a 225 MW wind farm located in Oklahoma. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

