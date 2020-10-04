Reviewing Enviro Technologie (OTCMKTS:EVTND) & GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

Enviro Technologie (OTCMKTS:EVTND) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Enviro Technologie has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enviro Technologie and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologie 19.22% -179.91% 33.19% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft -3.20% -7.43% -2.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologie shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enviro Technologie and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologie $2.82 million 0.22 $590,000.00 N/A N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.47 billion 1.16 -$191.04 million ($1.16) -30.19

Enviro Technologie has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enviro Technologie and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologie 0 0 0 0 N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 1 4 3 0 2.25

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats Enviro Technologie on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enviro Technologie

Enviro Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the food and beverages, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

