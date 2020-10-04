Reviewing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) & The Competition

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -144.83% -86.63% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Competitors -58.02% -6.41% -3.76%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Competitors 217 977 1841 86 2.58

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 0.05%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 5.75, meaning that their average share price is 475% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -$50.87 million -2.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.40 billion $67.03 million 9.69

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

