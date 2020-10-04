Reviewing Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) & Deep Well Oil & Gas (NYSE:DWOG)

Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Well Oil & Gas and Earthstone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A -0.80% -0.78% Earthstone Energy 5.51% 5.99% 4.58%

Deep Well Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.4% of Deep Well Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Deep Well Oil & Gas and Earthstone Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Well Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Earthstone Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75

Earthstone Energy has a consensus price target of $5.08, suggesting a potential upside of 89.68%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deep Well Oil & Gas and Earthstone Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A Earthstone Energy $191.26 million 0.91 $720,000.00 $0.92 2.91

Earthstone Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Deep Well Oil & Gas on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deep Well Oil & Gas

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. The company is involved in exploring for, developing, producing, and selling crude oil. It has a 90% working interest in 6 oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in 1 oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in 2 oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada. Its leases cover approximately 37,322 gross acres. The company was formerly known as Allied Devices Corporation and changed its name to Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. in September 2003. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

