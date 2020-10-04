Reviewing Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) & Williams Companies (NASDAQ:WMB)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) and Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Midstream and Williams Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream -276.06% 1,143.02% 35.86% Williams Companies 1.86% 7.77% 2.70%

Altus Midstream has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williams Companies has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Williams Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Williams Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altus Midstream and Williams Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream $135.80 million 1.29 -$1.34 billion $175.60 0.06 Williams Companies $8.20 billion 2.82 $850.00 million $0.99 19.28

Williams Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Altus Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Williams Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altus Midstream and Williams Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Williams Companies 0 1 13 1 3.00

Williams Companies has a consensus price target of $23.64, suggesting a potential upside of 23.85%. Given Williams Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Williams Companies is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Summary

Williams Companies beats Altus Midstream on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Altus Midstream Company is a subsidiary of Apache Midstream LLC.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio. Its Atlantic-Gulf segment operates Transco, a 9,900-mile interstate natural gas pipeline extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area. It is also involved in the operation of natural gas gathering, processing, and treating; crude oil transportation and production handling; and NGL fractionation assets within the onshore, offshore shelf, and deepwater areas in and around the Gulf Coast states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. In addition, this segment operates various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines in the Gulf Coast region. The company's West segment operates Northwest Pipeline, an interstate natural gas pipeline system that extends from San Juan basin in northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado through Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington to a point on the Canadian border near Sumas, Washington. This segment is also involved in the operation of natural gas gathering, processing, and treating; and NGL fractionation and storage assets, as well as engages in the NGL and natural gas marketing businesses. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

