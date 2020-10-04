Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sherwin-Williams Co’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.74.

Shares of SHW opened at $688.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $686.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $725.91.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 228,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9,150.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

