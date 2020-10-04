Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enphase Energy Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $90.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.73. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,606 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $454,458.50. Insiders have sold 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,784 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

