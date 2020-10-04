Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Community Health Systems’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Community Health Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $531.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 803.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

