Rentberry (BERRY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $575.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $188,538.10 and approximately $575.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

