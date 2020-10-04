Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th.

Rent-A-Center has raised its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

RCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

