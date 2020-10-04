Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Redfin from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Compass Point cut Redfin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Redfin from a neutral rating to a negative rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.18.

RDFN stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. Redfin has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $55.43.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. On average, analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 63,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $3,032,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,717.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,098.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,390,964. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 1,772.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 368.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

