RECKITT BENCKIS/S’s (RBGLY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RBGLY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RECKITT BENCKIS/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. RECKITT BENCKIS/S’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

RECKITT BENCKIS/S Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

