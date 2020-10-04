Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

KGC has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kinross Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. CSFB set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.58.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

NYSE:KGC opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,441,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,126,000 after buying an additional 128,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,467,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,134,000 after buying an additional 2,431,048 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,093,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,421,000 after buying an additional 4,630,191 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,541,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,448,000 after buying an additional 1,031,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.