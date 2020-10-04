Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RJF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Raymond James from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.14.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $74.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average is $69.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,613,000 after acquiring an additional 708,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,505,000 after acquiring an additional 52,487 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,090,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,057,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,848,000 after acquiring an additional 27,917 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

