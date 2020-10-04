Rational’s (RAA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rational (FRA:RAA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €425.00 ($500.00) price target on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($494.12) price target on Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($723.53) price target on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) price target on Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €430.00 ($505.88) price objective on Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €478.00 ($562.35).

Shares of RAA stock opened at €714.50 ($840.59) on Thursday. Rational has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business’s 50 day moving average is €571.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €507.12.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

