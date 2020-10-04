Rate3 Market Capitalization Reaches $427,963.59 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $427,963.59 and approximately $143,839.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Rate3 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, FCoin, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.52 or 0.05327516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033331 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, FCoin, Ethfinex, Bibox, ABCC, HADAX, BitForex, IDEX, DEx.top, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

